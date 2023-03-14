Team USA renews World Baseball Classic hopes with rout of Team Canada

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout drilled a 3-run homer in Team USA’s pivotal win over Team Canada. 

 Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB

PHOENIX – The America-heavy crowd at Chase Field roared in anticipation as an 0-2 count with two outs signaled a U.S. victory was near in the seventh inning Monday at Chase Field.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas hit the outside corner to strike out Oakland Athletics prospect Denzel Clarke of Team Canada, triggering the tournament’s “mercy rule” in a crucial 12-1 U.S. victory in Group C stage play in the World Baseball Classic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.