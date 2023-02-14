Telesis basketball hosts senior night for one senior

Telesis Preparatory Academy hosted senior night for their lone senior – Marshall Kelly – after the school’s first full basketball season in a few years.
“After being here for 13 years, I love this school and I’m so happy I got this opportunity to play again,” Kelly said.
