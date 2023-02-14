Telesis basketball hosts senior night for one senior

The WM Phoenix Open has a huge new purse and star-packed field as golf’s biggest party kicks off Super Bowl week in the Valley of the Sun. In response to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, the tournament is an elevated PGA Tour event with a purse of $20 million and a winner’s share of $3.6 million. That's up from $8.2 million and $1.476 million in 2022. The golf tournament and NFL title game are in town the same week for the first time since 2015. Top-ranked Rory McIlroy is trying to make it three wins in a row on the PGA Tour after winning the Tour Championship in August and The CJ Cup in October. He also won two weeks ago in Dubai on the European tour in his first start of the year.