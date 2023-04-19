The Telesis Preparatory Academy beach volleyball team played their final home match of the season on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Dream City.
The ones flight of Maddie Wine and Karma Daigle fell 4-21, 11-21 and the twos team consisting of Emma Crawford and Samantha Longstreath fell 7-21, 21-15, 9-15. Dream City only had four players and forfeited a match, giving the Tigers a point.
Despite the loss, the team has made progress since the first match of the year.
“Danielle (Gilchrist) made some of the serves in the last game and literally couldn’t get it over the net (at the start of the season) and that’s progress,” coach Gary Crocker said. “Maddie and Karma you didn’t see it much today but the last match they played they were doing a lot of passing to each other and three hits over the net but we didn’t see that much today because this was a really good team and Maddie was a little sick.”
With this being the first year for the team, Crocker is planning some changes before the start of next season.
“One thing I think we would’ve done a little differently is that three of them were on the club team, so we only practiced once a week,” he said. “They didn’t really make a lot of progress in terms of where they could’ve been, so I think we have to change that next year because most of the team was not on the club team. So that was probably the thing that I would change but we had a lot of fun.”
For the players, it’s a special feeling to be a part of the first team and now that the final home match is done, they are sad that the season is coming to an end.
“I think it’s amazing. I feel so honored to be part of Lake Havasu’s first beach volleyball team, it’s incredible to me that they haven’t had one here before, but being able to be part of that and making history in Lake Havasu, it just feels so special,” Wine said. “I’m so sad for it to end. I genuinely grew a love for beach volleyball, and I didn’t think I would, to be honest, but after playing my first match, I really fell in love with the sport.”
Wine played during the indoor season in the fall and with her friends trying beach volleyball, she decided to as well.
“I played indoor volleyball in the fall, and a lot of my friends were doing it, and they were like, ‘just do beach volleyball, you’ll enjoy it.’ I was like, OK, yeah, I’ll try it out, and here I am now,” she said.
The Tigers will finish out the regular season on the road against the Verde Valley Coyotes on Friday.
“We have a match with the only team in the league that’s about the same level as we are and has a bunch of junior highers,” Crocker said. “We actually won two out of three matches last time we played here (March 31) so it’s gonna be a good competition and that’ll be fun.”
After Friday’s match will be the state tournament next week. Competitors will be announced over the weekend.
