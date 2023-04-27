Telesis beach volleyball's Daigle, Wine to play at state

Karma Daigle and Maddie Wine prepare to receive a serve against Dream City in the final home match of the year last week.

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-Herald

The Canyon Athletic Association's beach volleyball state tournament begins this week as the one pairs will compete today at Victory Sports Complex in Glendale.

Maddie Wine and Karma Daigle qualified as the No. 8 seed in the pairs bracket and will face an opponent they just saw...Dream City's Faith Hanaway and Charis Robinson, who are the top seed. Wine and Daigle will face Hanaway and Robinson at 4 p.m. with the winner advancing to the next round.

