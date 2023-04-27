Telesis beach volleyball's Daigle, Wine to play at state

The Canyon Athletic Association's beach volleyball state tournament begins this week as the one pairs will compete today at Victory Sports Complex in Glendale.
Maddie Wine and Karma Daigle qualified as the No. 8 seed in the pairs bracket and will face an opponent they just saw...Dream City's Faith Hanaway and Charis Robinson, who are the top seed. Wine and Daigle will face Hanaway and Robinson at 4 p.m. with the winner advancing to the next round.
Wine and Daigle are the second Telesis team this year to head to state as earlier this year, the boy's basketball team advanced as the No. 16 seed. The Tigers fell to Tri-City Christian in the first round.
The number of Telesis athletic programs continues to grow as the Tigers will add a coed flag football team in the fall, high school girls basketball in the winter, and either boys volleyball or soccer in the spring which will depend on numbers. Girls volleyball, boys basketball and girls beach volleyball will continue next year as well as middle school volleyball, cross country, basketball, and track.
