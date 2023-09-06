Flag football has officially come to Lake Havasu City at the high school level as Telesis Preparatory Academy hosted the Academy of Building Industries at SARA Park Tuesday night.
“It was a good experience. We had a good crowd and the kids responded well. It's going to be a building process for the next couple years, we have a lot of 7th and 8th graders. My hope and vision is that they stick with the program and then their confidence grows,” athletic director Dan Kuch said. “In years to come, you know, you'll see a different team out there in terms of what the score reflects. Two, three weeks ago, we didn't think we would have a team, and here we had, you know, 10, 11 players out. So, I'm very pleased.”
The Tigers fell in both games played, 46-20 and 55-12, dropping to 0-4 on the season. The score however, doesn’t show how hard the athletes competed and for coach Paul Phillips, the score doesn’t matter.
“I never worried about the score. How you're playing is more important than the score. So, when I coach, I see what they're doing on the field. If everything is going the way it should be going with them, they're doing what we practice and all of that, I consider that a win. We had a pretty good day today,” Phillips said. “We did a lot of the things we were supposed to do from practice. Well, we had mistakes, we had long balls that we never throw, we're a short pass offense, and we got out of that. They started to feel frustrated with the short passing game, and the boys started to throw the ball deep. That was when we really got the score ran up on us.”
Despite this, Phillips sees this game as a positive. Athletes stepped up and never stopped playing hard even though they got frustrated.
“It's incredibly positive. It's just, I can't tell you how happy I am. I had several kids step up this evening. They had some pretty adverse conditions, they had some pretty rough playing conditions. It's a new league, flag football is new, the referees are new, there was a lot of tension, there was a lot of upsetness, frustration with calls and things like that,” Phillips said. “I thought my boys and lady did a really good job of dealing with that. They had a lot of frustration but I feel really good about the team. We've come together really well and everybody is contributing. We're really happy about the first game.”
As far as the next game goes, Phillips wants to work more on the run game and add more schemes to the playbook.
“Our running game needs a lot of work. As far as the passing game goes, it's really good, except I need to get the young men to understand that we're not as big as a lot of the other teams are, and we've got to keep our passes down,” he said. “So, I don't do a lot of cheering whenever I see a football go fluttering across the football field because we haven't been taught to play football that way. We're more like Joe Montana and Steve Young in the early 90s.
“Well, when we do the short passes and we get our timing down, we score. We did really well when we did that. When we ran the running play like we were supposed to, we did really well doing that. So, for the next game, I hope to have at least three more running plays. So, we want to run maybe five six-yard patterns, that's it, and we're running 30, 40-yard patterns.”
The Tigers will play at Brighton Charter on Friday with the first game at 4 p.m. Telesis Prep will next host on September 13 against The Jones-Gordon school.
