Flag football has officially come to Lake Havasu City at the high school level as Telesis Preparatory Academy hosted the Academy of Building Industries at SARA Park Tuesday night.

“It was a good experience. We had a good crowd and the kids responded well. It's going to be a building process for the next couple years, we have a lot of 7th and 8th graders. My hope and vision is that they stick with the program and then their confidence grows,” athletic director Dan Kuch said. “In years to come, you know, you'll see a different team out there in terms of what the score reflects. Two, three weeks ago, we didn't think we would have a team, and here we had, you know, 10, 11 players out. So, I'm very pleased.”

