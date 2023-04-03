Telesis hosts Havasu’s first high school beach volleyball matches

The Telesis beach volleyball team poses for a picture after their match Friday.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Telesis Preparatory Academy added a high school beach volleyball program to its athletic department, the first of its kind in Lake Havasu City.

The squad is currently 2-3 on the season and is in the hunt for the playoffs. Friday, Telesis hosted Verde Valley at Rotary Park.

