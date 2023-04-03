Telesis hosts Havasu’s first high school beach volleyball matches

Telesis Preparatory Academy added a high school beach volleyball program to its athletic department, the first of its kind in Lake Havasu City.
The squad is currently 2-3 on the season and is in the hunt for the playoffs. Friday, Telesis hosted Verde Valley at Rotary Park.
Telesis won the entire match, with two of its three pairs winning their matches. In the threes flight, Bella Shumake and Danielle Gilchrist won in three sets (21-19, 17-21, 16-14). In the twos flight, Karma Daigle and Alana Tampke won in three sets also (16-21, 24-22, 15-13).
Before the ones flight began, Telesis had already secured the win for the day, so it was a low-pressure game for the pair. Maddie Wine and Emma Crawford lost in three sets (17-21, 24-22, 12-15).
Coaches Dan Kuch, Gary Crocker and Tim Rodriguez all helped make the beach volleyball program a reality.
The Tigers’ next home match is slated for April 18th at 4:30 p.m. at Rotary Park courts one and two, and is free to the public.
