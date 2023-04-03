Telesis hosts Havasu’s first high school beach volleyball matches

Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals. The All England Club says it considers "alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment.” This year's Wimbledon tournament will start on July 3. The women's final is scheduled for July 15 and the men's final on July 16.