The Telesis Preparatory Academy hosted its third and fourth home games on Wednesday when they faced the Jones-Gordon School Jaguars. The Jaguars took both games by scores of 42-0 and 36-14.
Despite the scores, the coaches and athletes are happy with how they played in the two games.
“I'm pretty confident about this team, they've done a lot better. They did a lot better this week than they did the last couple weeks and they're improving,” new coach Josh Bagwell said. “There's a lot more positivity out here. They kind of had a rough start with some coaching and stuff and they've come a long way, they're doing a better job.”
There was a big difference between the first and second games on Wednesday, communication.
“Definitely more communication from the offense and defense and definitely great new plays from the coaches. I'm definitely looking forward to the season with all my teammates,” senior Bricin Moulton said. “But otherwise hopefully we can get a win this season, but we just need a little bit more communication and we'll go from there.”
Another difference between the two that Bagwell noticed was the morale and confidence.
“The morale was up. I think they got a little bit of confidence because they were holding them defensively and offensively,” he said. “They were doing better and they were actually scoring some points. They started working together, so I'm pretty proud of them. I'm very honored to be their coach.”
Between their home games against the Academy of Building Industries and these two against the Jones-Gordon School, the Tigers have seen improvement on both sides of the ball.
“I can see a whole difference in the offense and defense. I feel way better though. We have a better offense and defense, I like how we got a new coach and everything,” senior Bryce Turko said. “I like the new plays we have, they are way better than how we first did it.”
The Tigers will have a rematch with the Academy of Building Industries on Tuesday in Bullhead City as the team hopes to keep the score down on the defensive side of the ball.
“I just think we need to work on some plays and maybe holding down the score a little bit on the other end, but once again, this is a middle school team playing against a bunch of high school kids,” Bagwell said. “This is the first year of the program, so we got some events to do and some things to work on in practice.”
