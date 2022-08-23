Telesis Preparatory Academy’s three levels of girls volleyball will host Wickenburg Christian Academy for a game Wednesday night in the varsity program’s first season back in four years.
The varsity team’s game begins at 5 p.m. and the times for the other two levels are to be determined.
“I’m excited to play with a new group of people,” sophomore setter Maddie Wine said. “It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, but it would be really nice to win.”
The varsity level team only consists of two high school students along with Wine, the rest being middle school students who also participate in the junior varsity level team. The third level is the girls junior high team, consisting of seventh graders.
The Tigers are a part of the Canyon Athletics Association, a nonprofit corporation consisting of students at the junior high and high school level attending charter schools, district public schools, private schools, home school organizations and parochial schools.
The Tigers varsity team will be up against teams that have mainly high school students playing, meaning a team consisting of mostly eighth graders will be playing teams consisting mostly of high school juniors and seniors. This is a little daunting to the girls, but they’re mostly looking forward to just playing a sport for the first time, sophomore Raquel Ibbra said.
The Tigers varsity level team fell apart about four years ago, until Dan Kuch took over as athletic director and revived the program for the 2022 season. Kuch also serves as the varsity program’s head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.