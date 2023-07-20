The Telesis Preparatory Academy held a four-day volleyball camp with its middle school and high school students as a way to prepare for the upcoming season.
I mean, basically just down to it, we decided last year, hey, let's try a volleyball camp because we'd never tried a volleyball camp before and that way, this will give the girls the chance to get better, to improve, to adapt to the changes that we have, and just get back in the swing of things, basically,” said coach Julie Jordan. “I think it helps the girls get in shape and get ready for what's ahead.”
One of the drills they worked on involved two chairs on the other side of the net near the line as the players worked on lightly tapping the ball trying to hit one of the chairs.
“The whole camping drill is because we have a lot of potential for next year, so this helps them basically get ready for the future season,” Jordan said. It's also gonna help them improve their footwork, their skills. This is to help them learn to, instead of always hitting the ball or bumping the ball, when it's close to the net, they can tip it or they can push it and that's what they're always focused on.”
The camp concluded Thursday afternoon so at the start, the coaches went over what they taught while having players demonstrate.
“So every day, we put up what we're working on. This (was) our last day so we're working on offense and we ask them what are the four kills? They have to tell us what the four kills are before we move on to transition. So tell me what transition to loading is. That means you go from your position to loading to get ready to hit the ball,” Jordan said. “They would start at that white line and do their footing. They would get up to the net, and they would hit the ball. Then we ask them, offense, the attacks, the different ways you can go up and you can actually spike the ball down. So there's several of them and then we are going through rotations.”
The players show the transitions on the board, before going onto the court and doing them. The coaches give points for every drill, which accumulate through the four days.
“Every day, these scores change based on the points that they get, so then once we're done at lunchtime, we add up the points.,” she said. “At the end of the day, we'll pick one, two, and three.”
Something the coaches also go over with players are the four objectives: work hard, compete, improve, adapt, and have fun.
“The most important objectives are three and four. There is always room for improvement and you can always adapt,” Jordan said. “Let's say that the setter gave a bad set. They would have to adapt to that and know, OK, am I going to hit it? Am I going to bump it or am I going to tip it? Am I going to push it? So that's what we mean by adapt. And have fun, most of all.”
By adapting, players can learn every position in case something were to happen as things constantly change.
“Most of all, be open to changes because things change. So what we do is we have every single one of them learn every single position in case somebody gets hurt or somebody is sick or they can't travel and they have to be able to adjust and adapt to that,” Jordan said. “I think it's important as a coach because you have the ability to put them in every position and they know every play.”
Fall practices for the team begin August 7 with the first game at home against Flagstaff Christian School.
