The Telesis Preparatory Academy held a four-day volleyball camp with its middle school and high school students as a way to prepare for the upcoming season.

I mean, basically just down to it, we decided last year, hey, let's try a volleyball camp because we'd never tried a volleyball camp before and that way, this will give the girls the chance to get better, to improve, to adapt to the changes that we have, and just get back in the swing of things, basically,” said coach Julie Jordan. “I think it helps the girls get in shape and get ready for what's ahead.”

