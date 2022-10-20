Havasu’s Telesis Preparatory Academy’s athletic director, Dan Kuch, placed first in the 44th annual Whiskey Row half marathon held in Prescott, on Oct. 8.
Kuch, 48, ran at a 5:59 pace and completed the race with a 1:18:20 time. The runner-up finished five minutes behind Kuch.
“At my age, it was kind of a challenge to see if I still had it in me to win a race,” Kuch said.
Kuch won the 2008 and 2009 Whiskey Row marathon as well.
The Whiskey Row half marathon is considered one of the most difficult half marathons in the country due to the elevation.
Kuch has 20 years of experience running triathlons, ultramarathons and Iron Man races and has a total of 320 wins under his belt.
