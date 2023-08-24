This is the first season since 1972 the NFL has allowed players to wear zero as their jersey number. The league made several major changes two years ago to the uniform rules including the allowance for every position except offensive linemen and defensive linemen to wear a single digit. There are 22 players so far who have taken advantage of the new rule. Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Marcus Davenport picked No. 0 at the urging of his wife to mark a new chapter in his career after switching teams during the offseason.