The Telesis Preparatory Academy volleyball team battled hard in their season opener but ultimately fell to Flagstaff Christian 3-0.

“I think for the first game, they executed the way we expected. There is always room for improvement but I think overall, in our minds, coming from where they did to now, I think it was a vast improvement,” assistant coach Lee White said. “They just have to stay confident, positive and they have to believe in their teammates and themselves.”

