The Telesis Preparatory Academy volleyball team battled hard in their season opener but ultimately fell to Flagstaff Christian 3-0.
“I think for the first game, they executed the way we expected. There is always room for improvement but I think overall, in our minds, coming from where they did to now, I think it was a vast improvement,” assistant coach Lee White said. “They just have to stay confident, positive and they have to believe in their teammates and themselves.”
Both teams are high school varsity but the Tigers don't just have high schoolers on the team, they also have seventh and eighth graders.
“Overall, they did excellent for their first game against a high school varsity and we have seventh and eighth graders on our varsity team,” head coach Julie Jordan said. “They did great and I’m proud of them.”
The Tigers hung with the Warriors for the first two sets, only falling 25-19 and 25-20. The third set saw Telesis struggle, falling behind early and ending the match 25-9.
“(Between sets two and three) there were a lot of mistakes and confusion,” Jordan said. “Some of the new girls were put in that don’t have a lot of skill or that aren’t veteran players.”
The team will travel to Winslow on Wednesday for a tough matchup with Leupp.
“Our next game is next Wednesday away at Winslow and that’s going to be a tough match but overall we are going to keep on working harder on rotations, serving and hitting,” Jordan said.
