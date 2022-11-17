After four years with no varsity basketball program, Telesis Prep Academy is reintroducing its boys’ high school team this season. The team tips off against Fort Mohave Charter School 4 p.m. Tuesday at home.
“I’m ready for it,” junior Bryce Turkm said. “We practiced for a whole month so I’m ready.”
The Tigers are a part of the Fiesta Region of the Canyon Athletics Association, a nonprofit corporation consisting of students at the junior high and high school level attending charter schools, district public schools, private schools, home school organizations and parochial schools.
Sophomore Taylor Woods has been playing basketball since he was in third grader and recently moved to Arizona from Oregon.
“I’m looking to have fun, so I’m excited,” Woods said.
Junior Bricin Moulten is also looking forward to the first high school basketball season at Telesis Prep in four years.
“On Thursday, when we played basketball with each other we had great chemistry in passing, shooting and we support each other,” Moulten said.
Tickets are available for two dollars at the gate of each game.
2022-23 Varsity Schedule:
November 22 vs. Fort Mohave Charter School at 4 p.m.
December 2 vs. Wickenburg at 4 p.m.
December 6 at Tri-City Prep at 5:30 p.m.
December 8 vs. Cottonwood at 4:30 p.m.
December 9 vs. Verde Valley at 4:30 p.m.
December 14 at Fort Mohave Charter School at 4 p.m.
January 11 at Skyview at 6 p.m.
January 12 at Wickenburg at 5:30 p.m.
January 20 vs. Trinity Christian at 5 p.m.
January 23 at Orme at 5 p.m.
February 1 at Trinity Chrisitian at 4 p.m.
February 2 at Cottonwood at 5 p.m.
February 7 vs. Tri-City Prep at 6 p.m.
February 9 vs. Skyview at 6 p.m.
