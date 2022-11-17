Telesis basketball

After four years with no varsity basketball program, Telesis Prep Academy is reintroducing its boys’ high school team this season. The team tips off against Fort Mohave Charter School 4 p.m. Tuesday at home.

“I’m ready for it,” junior Bryce Turkm said. “We practiced for a whole month so I’m ready.”

