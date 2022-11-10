Five members of the Telesis Preparatory Academy volleyball team received Second Team All-Conference Fiesta Region honors after their performance during the 2022 season.
The five are: Fiona Brison, Karma Baigle, Maddie Wine, Emma Crawford and Kyla Vanderjagt.
“It means a lot,” Brison said. “I tried my best.”
The Telesis Prep Tigers are a part of the Canyon Athletics Association, a nonprofit corporation consisting of students at the junior high and high school level attending charter schools, district public schools, private schools, home school organizations and parochial schools.
“We started from this team of people that it was their first year playing volleyball,” Wine said. “So getting these awards is truly incredible.”
There are seven teams in the Tigers’ conference.
Being its first year back in many years, the Telesis Prep varsity program was in a unique situation where eight out of its 11 players are seventh and eighth graders. Only three highschool students are on the varsity team that will compete against highschool teams on the court this season.
“I think the season went pretty well considering our ages and who we were playing against,” Wine said.
