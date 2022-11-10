Telesis volleyball

Telesis Preparatory Academy’s Second Team All-Conference Fiesta Region volleyball players are pictured with athletic director and coach Dan Kuch and coach Clever.

 Submitted

Five members of the Telesis Preparatory Academy volleyball team received Second Team All-Conference Fiesta Region honors after their performance during the 2022 season.

The five are: Fiona Brison, Karma Baigle, Maddie Wine, Emma Crawford and Kyla Vanderjagt.

