Telesis volleyball

Telesis Prep varsity volleyball team poses for a picture after their first win of the season Monday night.

 Courtesy of Dan Kuch

The Telesis Preparatory Academy’s varsity volleyball team defeated New Day Rising in four sets (25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15) Monday night, earning them their first win of the 2022 season.

Freshman Madison Wine kicked off the first set with 16 straight service aces. Wine also came out hot in the third set with 10 straight service aces.

