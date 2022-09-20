The Telesis Preparatory Academy’s varsity volleyball team defeated New Day Rising in four sets (25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15) Monday night, earning them their first win of the 2022 season.
Freshman Madison Wine kicked off the first set with 16 straight service aces. Wine also came out hot in the third set with 10 straight service aces.
The varsity team only consists of two highschool-level students: one freshman and one sophomore. The rest are seventh and eighth graders.
“For these girls to get the type of competition at such a young age, it’s just impressive in itself,” coach Dan Kuch said. “There’s a huge gap between a seventh grader and a twelfth grader in terms of ability and skill levels. Our girls are young and there is a lot to be done, but they’re holding their own.”
The Tigers started out the season 0-5, so this win against an opponent made up of athletes years older than them who have been playing volleyball for five or six years was a huge confidence booster, Kuch said.
“It’s a total team effort with our program,” Kuch said. “Each girl gets an opportunity to play in each individual game and to play in each match.”
