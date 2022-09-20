The Kansas City Chiefs have taken on an almost unbeatable air in the AFC West over the past six years, not only winning the division each time but losing just six games total against some of their longest-standing rivals. Except when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ve showed no fear in splitting their past four meetings with Kansas City, including a win in Arrowhead Stadium last season. Justin Herbert will try to lead Los Angeles to another victory on Thursday night in the first NFL game exclusively on Amazon Prime, and become one of three visiting quarterbacks to win each of his first three starts at Arrowhead Stadium.