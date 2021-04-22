After their promising seasons were cut short last year, the Lake Havasu boys and girls tennis teams will host state playoff matches next week.
The girls, who are taking a perfect 12-0 record to the playoffs, were given the No. 4 seed in Division II. The boys were also seeded fourth in D-II after completing the regular season with a 9-1 record.
Playoffs begin Tuesday for the girls with Havasu hosting No. 13 Salpointe Catholic (8-3), a school in Tucson.
“Drawing Salpointe Catholic in the first round is a tough draw,” Knights girls head coach Greg Breuckner said. “That Tucson region is a very tough region so they played some really strong opponents that they’ve taken losses against.”
It will be the first time that the Knights will host a state playoff match since 2017. That year, Havasu, as the No. 3 seed, was eliminated in the Division II quarterfinals with a 5-1 loss to No. 11 Seton Catholic Prep.
Before the pandemic cut the 2020 season, the Knights lost in the first round as the No. 9 seed during the 2018-19 seasons.
With their No. 4 ranking, the Knights are guaranteed to host at least two playoff matches if they advance past the first round. The Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale will serve as a neutral site for the Division II semifinals and championship.
“Now that we get to stay home for state, it will definitely give us an advantage,” said Havasu No. 4 Kovina Savita, who is one of two seniors on the team. “Especially with our (windy) weather, not a lot of people are used to it.”
As for the boys, the Knights will also have homecourt advantage, hosting No. 13 Betty H. Fairfax (11-2) in the first round on Wednesday. Havasu will be making its first playoff appearance under head coach Jeremy Wojcicki, who has coached the program for nine years.
Wojcicki said it’s been “over a decade” since the boys have qualified for the playoffs, but wasn’t sure of the program’s last postseason appearance.
“There’s been a lot of years where we were really close,” Wojcicki said. “It came down to one final match and one final tiebreaker. We just didn’t squeak it out, but with this group here, they’ve been around for so long now. They’ve developed that winning culture and they’re helping each other get better and better.”
The Knights were the fifth-ranked team in Division II before climbing up one spot with a 7-2 win over Verrado on Wednesday. Havasu’s only loss this season was a 5-4 defeat to Estrella Foothills, which drew the No. 2 seed with an 11-0 record.
“(Making state) is what we were trying to do since freshman year,” said Knights No. 2 and senior Hayden Bekkedahl. “This senior class has been working since freshman year. It was last year that we were supposed to do this, but we redeemed it.”
If the Knights win their first round match, they’re guaranteed to host the quarterfinals. The Division II semifinals and championship rounds of the boys tournament will also be played at the Paseo Racquet Center.
“Being home…you don’t have to be on a bus,” said Knights No. 3 and senior Trent Dreisbach. “When I go on the bus and sleep before the match, I get lethargic and just play different. It for sure takes a toll.”
The girls’ match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Tuesday while the boys’ match is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
