The Lady Knights faced some tough region competition to start the week, but still managed to come away with the win.
This Monday, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ tennis team played a match on the road against fellow section opponent Estrella Foothills High School. Havasu beat the Wolves 7-2.
In the singles matches Monet Land, Morgan Kross, Olivia Legrand, Sienna Anderson and Kourtney Carles all won in two sets. Knight Samantha Durban ultimately lost her singles match at the twos spot, but battled the Wolves player, Mkenna Fackrell, for three sets (6-3, 6-4 and 10-4)
Havasu’s number one pairing of Land and Durban lost their doubles match 8-6 but the other two teams won.
The Lady Knights play their next match on Wednesday at home. LHHS will face off against Youngker High School starting at 1p.m.
