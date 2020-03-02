The Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association hosted its seventh annual Picklefest tournament last Friday through Sunday at Dick Samp Memorial Park.
The tournament was divided into women’s, mixed and men’s doubles over the three days, with four different skills levels for each day. The women’s doubles were held Friday, mixed doubles on Saturday and men’s doubles on Sunday. The four skill levels were 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5+.
In the women’s doubles 3.0 skill level, Carole Hill and Shirley Trent won the gold medal, while Sharon Gartland and Suzan Latsch took home the silver. Carol Zahourek and Pat Killoch won the bronze.
In the 3.5 skill level of women’s doubles, Wende Steiner and Yvonne Cocks were winners of the gold medal. Laurie Appleton and Kathie Brock won the silver and Ann Will and Diane Bishop won the bronze.
Wanda Strosnider and Dian Spencer won the gold medal in the women’s doubles 4.0 skill level. Cynthia Dultz and Linda Daigan were awarded the silver and Vickie Hancock and Cindy Fedie took home the bronze.
In the 4.5+ skill group of women’s doubles, the highest skilled bracket, Linda Brokaw and Shanna Williamson won the gold medal. Lisa Alexander and Debi Hill were winners of the silver and Sherrie Morrison and Malinda Hebert won the bronze.
On Saturday in the mixed doubles 3.0 skill level, Shirley and Todd Trent won the gold medal. Janet Swandby and James Webb took home the silver and Freida Reutter and Michael Miron were winners of the bronze.
In the 3.5 skill level of mixed doubles, Ann Will and Doug Carr took home the gold medal. Kate Malcolm and Christopher Tidder were winners of the silver and Mary and Pete Baumann won the bronze.
Dian Spencer and Craig Bruin won the gold medal in the 4.0 skill level of mixed doubles. The silver medalists were Cynthia Dultz and Eric Swiech and the bronze medal winners were Vickie Hancock and Greg Howard.
In the 4.5+ skill level of mixed doubles, Paulette Bruins and Kevin Martzolf won the gold medal. Lisa and David Alexander won the silver and Debi Hill and Tom Morrison took home the bronze.
In the tournament finale on Sunday, Doug Strosnider and Mark Braatz won the gold in the 3.0 skill level of men’s doubles. Gary Cyr and Bob Holycross won the silver and Kirk Broomall and Larry Havorka won the bronze.
In the 3.5 skill level of men’s doubles, Jack Blankendecker and Todd Trent took home the gold level. Troy Fant and Gary Bohn were winners of the silver and Denis Lavoie and Don Davis won the bronze.
Greg Howard and Dean Koskela were the winners of the gold medal in the 4.0 skill level of men’s doubles. Christopher and Stephen Tidder won the silver medal and Eric Swiech took home the bronze.
In the 4.5+ skill level of men’s doubles, Tom Morrison and Kevin Martzolf won the gold medal. John Appleton and David Alexander took home the silver and Andy Hanlon and Todd Harrington were winners of the bronze.
