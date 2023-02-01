Azuolas Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Oumar Ballo added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 6 Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away for a 95-72 win over Washington. The Wildcats won their fourth straight and picked up their first road sweep in conference play this season. Arizona also won for the eighth time in its last nine trips to Seattle, each of the past three victories by 20 points or more. Kerr Kriisa added 18 points hitting six 3-pointers, and Courtney Ramey scored 14. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 25 points and Keyon Menifield added 21.