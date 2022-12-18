“Is that buck over 30?” Those were the words spoken by Kingman resident Joe Herrero who, along with his son Jimmy, were standing over the widest buck I have ever seen harvested in Arizona.
“Yep, way over 30 Joe,” I told him.
Joe had just made a perfect shot on a buck of a lifetime and now he stood there almost speechless as he marveled over the fallen monarch.
Herrero’s hunting adventure started way back in June when he learned that he had beaten some tremendous odds and had drawn tag number 34 out of 35 that were issued for game management Unit 13A, which in my opinion, is the second-best mule deer unit in northern Arizona.
Herrero was very lucky; the hunt was going to be at a time when the bucks in this unit were going to be starting into the rut.
But there were going to be challenges for this Kingman sportsman.
Herrero was suffering with some serious physical problems that would definitely limit his ability to do even a small amount of hiking. As he would find out, Mother Nature would toss in some horrible weather that would further limit Joe, his son Jimmy and my owner ability to move around to look for bucks.
Just a few days before Herrero’s hunt started, a huge snowstorm had hit this unit; which is located on the north side of the Grand Canyon just south of the Utah state line.
By the time we got up there before the hunt started, the unit was a quagmire of mud, melting snow and night-time temperatures that dropped almost into single digits.
All of this was going to mean that Joe, with his inability to hike much, was in for a tough, tough hunt.
And we weren’t the only Kingman residents that were going to face these tough conditions. Heidi Asplin had also got a tag, and her husband Danny and brother-in-law Leroy were going to be up in their 5th wheel.
As they would find out, they would spend the first few nights up in their fifthwheel trailer stuck on a road due to the slick muddy and freezing conditions.
While the Asplin’s would stay in their fifthwheel once they got it out of the muddy road, Joe, Jimmy and I were going to be in a canvas outfitter tent, complete with a heater and stove that actually wasn’t bad.
While conditions were not great for hunters, the ability to find mule deer wasn’t a problem.
We got on high spots and glassed and the deer were moving. Of course, there wasn’t a lot of hiking that could be done as in the first 10 feet after leaving the truck, you were carrying 10 pounds of near frozen mud on our boots.
Every day we were up way before dawn and driving on the frozen roads to areas we wanted to glass.
We saw deer and lots and lot of turkeys.
Herrero, who has only taken one other buck in Arizona, was going to be selective on this hunt. Like everyone else, he really wanted to take a buck that was wide and sported a heavy rack of antlers.
The thing was, he was in the right area, at the right time, so as tough as finding a big mature buck can be, things looked good for fulfilling that lofty goal.
The first couple of days of the hunt, we saw a lot of deer and Joe would pass on squeezing the trigger on some bucks that anywhere else in Arizona, the 7mm mag rifle would have spoken. In all, Herero would look over 50 bucks before he found the one he wanted.
It was the morning of the third day of the hunt when Joe spotted several large, mature bucks in a flat over 1,000 yards away.
Several other bucks were also moving around on the flat chasing does.
At the same time, we noticed several other guides, one who was below us, watching us through their binoculars and spotting scopes.
“They know we are on bucks,” Jimmy said as they started running back towards their old Dodge diesel flatbed truck.
We hurriedly loaded up and headed down towards where we had last seen the two big bucks. The other group got to their truck and started to follow us.
A short time later, Jimmy spotted a herd of deer high on a hillside. A much larger buck was with them. The deer walked over the top of the ridge, and Jimmy and Joe started up the hill.
The flatbed pulled up behind us and I got out and told them we were on a big buck and to stop and wait.
They sat here for a minute then as Joe and Jimmy were working their way up the hill, the truck started to go around us.
I told them again to stop, as Joe and Jimmy were closing in on the big buck, but the driver replied: “Then go kill it,” he said as he drove around, the old diesel clanking and banging as it pulled away.
Joe and Jimmy ultimately made it to the top of the hill.
(NOTE: What they did was not illegal, but in my opinion, showed a definite lack of ethical behavior and consideration for fellow sportsmen.)
Later on, I saw Jimmy and Joe heading down off the hill.
Joe couldn’t get a shot, and the herd had disappeared.
I knew the area where they were last seen so off we went. Joe and Jimmy later searched for them, but didn’t find them.
It was time to move.
As we were leaving the area, Jimmy noticed some does in the thick brush on another hill in front of us.
I saw a huge buck laying down, his massive antlers sticking above the brush.
Joe got out, and set up his tripod. The buck looked straight at me through the brush.
“Shoot him Joe, shoot him!” I yelled.
The old buck stood up as his herd of does nervously moved around him.
When Joe fired, the buck jumped, ran 20 yards, stopped and looked directly at us. “Shoot again” I yelled at Joe. He did, but the buck fell just before the report of Joe’s rifle.
It was over. Joe had taken a buck of a lifetime.
In the past I’ve been fortunate to be on hunts where bucks with antlers over 33 inches wide were taken, but I was sure this one was larger.
When it was measured the 6x5 rack of the old buck was just over 35 inches wide. The buck was aged at between 7 and 9 years old.
Joe’s buck is the widest buck that I have ever written about.
Herrero is getting the taxidermy work done by local master taxidermist Henry Aguilar.
Oh, and did I mention that the buck was taken on my 72nd birthday? Yep, sure was and while I can’t tell you what presents I’ve received on any of my other birthdays, this is one I’ll never forget.
