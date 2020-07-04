In a year that has been so challenging for everyone, Lake Havasu Little League offered something to smile about.
Despite many challenges, Lake Havasu Little League was able to weather the storm of the coronavirus outbreak and finish its season. Afterwards, the league named its all-stars for the 8-10 and 10-12 year old divisions.
“I don’t think it could’ve went any better,” said league president Martin Ibarra. “There were hurdles, but we had nothing but good things said by the parents. The kids played hard and the turnout was great.”
Ibarra admits he was a bit nervous about restarting the season at the end of May, but the positive response told him it was the right decision.
He coined this season as “the season that couldn’t be stopped.”
While the league was able to complete its regular season, the postseason was compromised.
The all-star selections were simply ceremonial as there will be no district or state tournaments this year. The annual Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania was also canceled earlier this year.
“We wanted to keep things as normal as possible for the kids,” said Ibarra.
This year’s selection process was a bit different as well.
The entire 12-player rosters for each team was selected by the players. Usually, the top six vote getters are chosen and the remaining six are picked by the coaches of that division.
Players also had to attend a prerequisite number of games to be eligible for the team.
“We were only able to pull off this season because of the support from our sponsors and volunteers,” said Ibarra. “Everyone from the parents to the umpires to the kids made this possible.”
Selected to the 8-10 year old team were Tyler Blake, Brayden Buschmann, Derek Flowers, Jax Janecek, Eli Leivas, Omar Lotzoj, Tyler Mason, Levi Mendez, David Meraz, Ryder Rickard, Nash Taylor, Lucas Thornhill and Wyatt Wafford.
Picked for the 10-12 year old team were Carter Anderson, Tripp Burke, Ayden Carelli, Mason Chambers, Kenny Crisp, Deegan Cross, Carter Devett, Spencer Ibarra, Carson Lockman, Fernando Mendoza, Aiden Sage, Koen Taylor and Trevor Thompson.
As for what’s next for the league given the uncertainty of the times, Ibarra says he has been asked about a fall season, but knows much can change between now and then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.