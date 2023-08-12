“Fernandomania” has broken out again at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers have retired Fernando Valenzuela's No. 34 jersey before hosting the Colorado Rockies. The Los Angeles city council declared Friday as “Fernando Valenzuela Day.” The activities are part of a weekend-long celebration of the Mexican-born pitcher who became a sensation in 1981. Valenzuela helped the Dodgers win the World Series that year and became the first player to win Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award in the same year. The 62-year-old Valenzuela has stayed close to his old team. He works as a color commentator on the Dodgers' Spanish-language broadcasts.