SPORTS-FBC-HOLIDAYBOWL-FUTURE-SD

Oregon players celebrate with the trophy after the Ducks defeated North Carolina, 28-27, in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park on Dec. 28, 2022, in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)

 Meg McLaughlin

The latest round of conference realignment, which came to a boil with last week’s implosion of the Pac-12, will not impact the 2023 Holiday Bowl.

This year’s game will pair Pac-12 and ACC teams Dec. 27 at Petco Park as scheduled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.