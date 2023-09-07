Tigers volleyball drops second match against Leupp

Cedric Mullins started a six-run fourth inning with a three-run blast, Kyle Bradish threw six solid innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3. The Orioles snapped a two-game skid. They haven’t lost three straight games since July 1. Baltimore pushed to 84-51 for the season, which is the best record in the American League. Arizona has lost four of its last five as it tries to keep pace in a crowded race for the three National League wild-card spots.