Tigers volleyball drops second match against Leupp

Karma Daigle sets the ball during the third set in the loss to Leupp. 

 Bryanna Winner/Today's News-Herald

After winning in straight sets against Harvest Prep-Yuma on Wednesday for their first win of the year, the Telesis Prep volleyball team faced off against the Leupp Braves for the second time this season.

In the first meeting on August 30, the Tigers fell 3-0 but in this second matchup, they fell 3-1, dropping the first two sets 25-12 and 25-11, before winning the third 25-22. Leupp won the final set 25-14.

