Tigers volleyball drops second match against Leupp

After winning in straight sets against Harvest Prep-Yuma on Wednesday for their first win of the year, the Telesis Prep volleyball team faced off against the Leupp Braves for the second time this season.
In the first meeting on August 30, the Tigers fell 3-0 but in this second matchup, they fell 3-1, dropping the first two sets 25-12 and 25-11, before winning the third 25-22. Leupp won the final set 25-14.
“They were pretty much all seniors and half of us are eighth graders and freshmen so we tried our best but we need to do better next time,” Emma Crawford said.
“I think it went a lot better (this time around) because we actually got our plays and we knew what we were doing more,” Karma Daigle said.
The Tigers struggled with communication and confidence throughout the majority of the match, causing the team to fall behind quickly in sets.
“They’ve got to work on their confidence. They have to start trusting themselves and their teammates. It’s not about me or about the coaches trusting them, it’s about them trusting themselves since they are on the court doing the work, not me,” coach Lee White said. “There’s always something we need to work on, communication is one of them. That’s my least worry right now, my biggest worry is them being confident and making plays.”
The third set when they won 25-22, saw the Tigers behind the majority of the time before the confidence picked up.
“Third set was quite nice, when we got the confidence to do it, we actually got the ball,” Samantha Longstreath said.
The players have identified what went wrong in the match and know what needs to be done for the next match.
“We were also flat-footed and we had bad reads like the ball go over (the net) and then we would go for it,” Daigle said.
“The hitters weren’t loading when we should be and half the people on our team were shanking the ball and losing confidence because of it,” Longstreath said. “Whenever it would get shanked we would just stand there and then go.”
The Tigers will travel to Flagstaff to face the Flagstaff Christian Warriors. Telesis and Flagstaff Christian opened the season against each other with Flagstaff winning 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.