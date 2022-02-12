Jaden Baker
Senior, defender
Boys soccer
For the final week of the team’s season, Head Coach Christina Gibbs nominated senior Jaden Baker who has been playing on the varsity soccer team since he was a sophomore. Gibbs says Baker is a great one on one defender who almost always comes out on top.
“By far one of the toughest guys out there who always leaves it all on the field,” Gibbs said. “He’s a leader in the back field keeping his team organized.”
