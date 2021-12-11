Jesse Dominguez, senior, soccer
Dominguez scored four goals in the Knights 9-2 win over the Lee Williams Volunteers on Dec. 6. The senior striker converted four of his five shots on goal. Dominguez also had two assists in the victory. The senior will look to keep it going when the Knights host Sierra Linda on Jan. 4.
Chuy Rodriguez, junior, soccer
Rodriguez played a key role in the Knights’ 9-2 victory over the Volunteers. The junior scored two goals and recorded four assists in the seven-goal win. Rodriguez’s two goals were his only two shots in the game.
Gerard Bolden Jr., senior, basketball
The senior gets one of this week’s spotlights after scoring a game-high 13 points in the Knights’ 63-34 victory over the Yuma Criminals on Friday. Bolden also had the game’s most memorable shot with a half-court buzzer beater that extended the Knights’ lead 31-16 at halftime. The senior also recorded four rebounds and five assists Bolden has scored in double figures in each game this season, averaging 16.3 points per contest.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com.
