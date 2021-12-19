Gerard Bolden Jr., senior, boy’s basketball

Gerard Bolden Jr.

Bolden Jr. 

Bolden was the only Knight to score in double digits in Havasu’s 40-24 loss to Mohave on Tuesday. The senior scored 13 points along with six rebounds, an assist, a block and one steal, according to MaxPreps. Bolden put the Knights within seven points (29-22) in the fourth quarter with two baskets and a couple of free throws, but the Thunderbirds had a strong finish. Bolden and the rest of the Knights look to rebound at the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout at Anderson Fieldhouse on Monday through Wednesday.

Maria Mack, senior, girl’s basketball

Maria Mack

Mack

Mack scored a team-high 13 points – 11 in the second half – in the Knights 43-31 loss to the Mohave Thunderbirds on Tuesday. Coming out of a 21-10 halftime deficit, Mack put the Knights within five points in the third quarter with a 6-0 run of her own. That momentum wasn’t enough, as the Thunderbirds finished the quarter strong. Up next for Mack and the Knights is the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout on Monday through Wednesday.

To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email sports@havasunews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jeremiah Martinez is a California native and a graduate of Sacramento State University. He covers sports and recreation for the Today's News-Herald. You may reach Jeremiah at jmartinez@havasunews.com and you could follow him on Twitter @TheJerryMartin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.