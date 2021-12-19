Gerard Bolden Jr., senior, boy’s basketball
Bolden was the only Knight to score in double digits in Havasu’s 40-24 loss to Mohave on Tuesday. The senior scored 13 points along with six rebounds, an assist, a block and one steal, according to MaxPreps. Bolden put the Knights within seven points (29-22) in the fourth quarter with two baskets and a couple of free throws, but the Thunderbirds had a strong finish. Bolden and the rest of the Knights look to rebound at the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout at Anderson Fieldhouse on Monday through Wednesday.
Maria Mack, senior, girl’s basketball
Mack scored a team-high 13 points – 11 in the second half – in the Knights 43-31 loss to the Mohave Thunderbirds on Tuesday. Coming out of a 21-10 halftime deficit, Mack put the Knights within five points in the third quarter with a 6-0 run of her own. That momentum wasn’t enough, as the Thunderbirds finished the quarter strong. Up next for Mack and the Knights is the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout on Monday through Wednesday.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email sports@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.