Tim Costa
Senior, Shooting Guard
Boys Basketball
Head coach Tanner Kelly says this week Tim Costa gave a solid performance on both offense and defense for the Lake Havasu High School Boys Basketball team. “(Costa) scored critical points and was a spark plug with steals and hustle,” Kelly said.
Jesse Dominguez
Senior, Striker
Boys Soccer
Lake Havasu High School boys soccer coach, Christina Gibbs, has said that striker Jesse Dominguez has been on the verge of a breakout performance all year and Thursday’s game against Gila Ridge High School was it. Dominguez scored a hat trick in that match and now leads the Knights in scoring. “He’s a hard worker and is always pushing himself to improve his game,” Gibbs said.
