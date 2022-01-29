Maria Mack
Varsity girls basketball
Mack missed two of the three games the Lady Knights played this week and her presence was missed. In Friday’s rematch against La Joya Community High School Mack scored 22 points. “I love how competitive she is,” head coach Charles Welde said. “She wants to win in everything she does. If you played her in duck-duck-goose she would go all out to beat you.”
Luke Zegers
Varsity boys basketball
Head coach Tanner Kelly nominated Zegers after the junior averaged 12 points in the three games the Knights played this past week. “(He) was in perfect form at the free throw line and made some big three point shots for us,” Kelly said.
Angel Castaneda
Varsity boys soccer
Christina Gibbs, the head coach of the LHHS boys’ soccer team, says that Castaneda is a “true game changer” who brings a spark to the Knight’s offense. Castaneda had two goals and one assist in the team’s two matches this past week. “He is a leader at practices and games, always giving 100 percent effort,” Gibbs said. “He is one of the most physical players on the field.”
