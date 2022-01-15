Jorge Lerma
FORWARD/STRIKER
FRESHMAN, BOYS SOCCER
Only a freshman, Jorge Lerma started in the striker position for the Lake Havasu High School varsity boys’ soccer team’s Jan. 11 game against Yuma High School. Lerma scored two goals contributing to the team’s five to one victory over the Criminals. “(Lerma) is always asking the coaches how he can improve,” head coach Christina Gibbs said. “He has a passion to help the team and himself get better.”
Jewell Rusch
FORWARD/STRIKER
SENIOR, GIRLS SOCCER
This past week was a big one for the Lake Havasu High School girls’ soccer program and team captain Jewell Rusch played a pivotal role. The Lady knights secured their second win of the season with eight goal shutout game against Yuma High School. Rusch scored three of those eight goals and assisted her teammates on three other goals. “(Rusch) is leading the team on and off the field,” Head coach Josh Kistler said.
Gunner LeGrand
WRESTLING
Head coach Ryan Schumann nominated wrestler Gunner LeGrand after went 1-0 at this week’s home meet. “LeGrand won 15 to one in the duel,” Schumann said. “He controlled the match and his technical wrestling was solid.”
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com
