Isaac Stopke, junior, football
Stopke recorded his third straight five-touchdown game in the Knights 48-13 home win over Youngker. All five of the junior’s touchdowns occurred in the first half and increased his season total to 32. As of Saturday, Stopke’s 32 rushing touchdowns were good for second in the state, according to Maxpreps. The star running back will look to continue his phenomenal junior season when Havasu hosts Canyon Del Oro in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Nov. 19.
Katie Bell, sophomore, cross country
Bell earned All-State Third Team honors Saturday after finishing 20th in the Division II girls race at the AIA Cross Country State Championships. The sophomore finished her race with a time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds and 3 tenths of a second. Bell also earned a medal due to her top 21 finish. Medals were given to the top 21 finishers and 21 earned All-State honors. Third Team honors were given to runners who finished from 15 to 21.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email sports@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.