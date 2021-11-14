Isaac Stopke, junior, football

Isaac Stopke

Stopke

Stopke recorded his third straight five-touchdown game in the Knights 48-13 home win over Youngker. All five of the junior’s touchdowns occurred in the first half and increased his season total to 32. As of Saturday, Stopke’s 32 rushing touchdowns were good for second in the state, according to Maxpreps. The star running back will look to continue his phenomenal junior season when Havasu hosts Canyon Del Oro in the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Nov. 19.

Knights finish regular season as undefeated region champs

Katie Bell, sophomore, cross country

Katie Bell

Bell

Bell earned All-State Third Team honors Saturday after finishing 20th in the Division II girls race at the AIA Cross Country State Championships. The sophomore finished her race with a time of 20 minutes, 33 seconds and 3 tenths of a second. Bell also earned a medal due to her top 21 finish. Medals were given to the top 21 finishers and 21 earned All-State honors. Third Team honors were given to runners who finished from 15 to 21.

Bell finishes season as XC state medalist

To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email sports@havasunews.com

Jeremiah Martinez is a California native and a graduate of Sacramento State University. He covers sports and recreation for the Today's News-Herald. You may reach Jeremiah at jmartinez@havasunews.com and you could follow him on Twitter @TheJerryMartin.

