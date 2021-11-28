Lake Havasu boys basketball

Lake Havasu’s Gerard Bolden Jr. attempts a 3-pointer during a scrimmage against Kingman Academy of Learning at Lake Havasu High School on Nov. 16. 

 Jeremiah Martinez/Today's News-Herald

Gerard Bolden Jr., senior, boys basketball

Gerard Bolden Jr.

Bolden Jr. 

Bolden Jr. recorded a double-double in the Knights’ opening season 76-39 road victory over the Glendale Cardinals on Tuesday. The senior scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds – both good for team highs. Bolden Jr. filled out the stat sheet with six assists and four steals. The senior will look to keep it rolling when Havasu heads to Parker on Dec. 7.

Maria Mack, senior, girls basketball

Maria Mack

Mack

Mack help led the Knights to a 36-19 victory at home over the Glendale Cardinals on Tuesday. The senior finished the night as the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. She was the only player of the game to reach double figures. Mack and the Knights look to continue momentum at the River Valley Shootout at River Valley High School on Dec. 3-4.

To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email sports@havasunews.com

Jeremiah Martinez

