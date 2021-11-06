Isaac Stopke, junior, football
Stopke made history Friday, eclipsing the single-season mark for most touchdowns in a season at 27. The junior surpassed the record with a five-touchdown performance for the second straight week. Stopke officially broke the record with his fourth score of the night – a 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Knights star running back also rushed for a career high 312 yards on 25 carries in Havasu’s 48-31 victory over Coconino.
Gavin Briggs, freshman, football
This freshman makes our top athletes of the week list after an impactful first start in the Knights’ victory on Friday. In his first varsity start, the freshman outside linebacker made 10 tackles – tying a team high – and made two interceptions with his first one being returned 35 yards for a touchdown. The freshman caused and recovered a fumble and ran for 17 yards on five carries.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com
