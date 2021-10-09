Isaac Stoke, junior, football
Stopke earns the weekly honor for the second straight week after scoring four touchdowns in the Knights’ 34-19 road win over Buckeye on Friday. It’s the junior’s second consecutive four-touchdown game. Stopke also played defense on Friday night, recording a sack in the Knights’ victory.
Cody Pellaton, senior, football
Pellaton gets one of this week’s spotlights after making a couple of big plays on defense for the Knights on Friday. The senior recorded two interceptions, returning his first one 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Pellaton’s pick six extended the Knights lead 20-0, which was the halftime score.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com
