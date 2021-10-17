Brenton Szymanski, senior, football
Szymanski had a career night in the Knights’ 70-14 win with three touchdowns – two receiving and one on a punt return. The senior’s two touchdown catches were his only receptions of the night, but those plays went for 145 yards. Szymanski’s performance was part of a record-setting night for the football team, which broke a program record for most points in a game.
Olivia Badaracco, sophomore, swimming
Badaracco gets one of this week’s spotlights after setting a school record in the girls 200 short course meters freestyle event on Thursday. In the Knights’ annual home “Golden Anchor” meet, the sophomore finished first in the event with a time of two minutes, 23 seconds and 31 tenths of a second (2:19.13). Badaracco was also part of a relay team that broke the school record in the girls 200 SC medley relay with a first place finish of 2:15.22.
Aubrie Carver, senior, swimming
Carver gets the weekly honor after setting an individual record in the 50 SC meters freestyle. The senior set the school record with a first place finish of 29.14 seconds. Along with Badaracco, Carver was part of the quartet that set the school record in the girls 200 SC medley relay.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.