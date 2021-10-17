Brenton Szymanski

Lake Havasu receiver Brenton Szymanski is one this week's News-Herald Athletes of the Week after catching two passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The senior added another touchdown on a punt return in the Knights' 70-14 victory over the Washington Rams on Friday. 

Brenton Szymanski, senior, football

Szymanski had a career night in the Knights’ 70-14 win with three touchdowns – two receiving and one on a punt return. The senior’s two touchdown catches were his only receptions of the night, but those plays went for 145 yards. Szymanski’s performance was part of a record-setting night for the football team, which broke a program record for most points in a game.

Olivia Badaracco, sophomore, swimming

Badaracco gets one of this week’s spotlights after setting a school record in the girls 200 short course meters freestyle event on Thursday. In the Knights’ annual home “Golden Anchor” meet, the sophomore finished first in the event with a time of two minutes, 23 seconds and 31 tenths of a second (2:19.13). Badaracco was also part of a relay team that broke the school record in the girls 200 SC medley relay with a first place finish of 2:15.22.

Aubrie Carver, senior, swimming

Carver gets the weekly honor after setting an individual record in the 50 SC meters freestyle. The senior set the school record with a first place finish of 29.14 seconds. Along with Badaracco, Carver was part of the quartet that set the school record in the girls 200 SC medley relay.

