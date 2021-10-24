Isaac Stopke, junior, football
Stopke was all over the field in the Knights’ thrilling 28-26 road victory over Deer Valley on Friday. The junior scored three touchdowns – increasing his season total to 17 – and sealed the game with an interception that held off a Skyhawks comeback. Along with his three touchdowns, Stopke recorded a team-high eight tackles.
Cody Pellaton, senior, football
Pellaton gets the weekly honor after returning an interception 90 yards for a touchdown in the Knights win on Friday. It’s the senior’s second pick six of the season. Pellaton’s interception touchdown return put Havasu up 14-6 in the second quarter. The senior recorded seven tackles - good for second best for the Knights - in the team’s fourth consecutive win and third straight on the road.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com.
