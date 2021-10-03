Isaac Stopke, junior, football
Stopke powered the Knights to a 35-6 win over the Mohave Thunderbirds in the 52nd Annual Golden Shovel game. The junior ran for a career-high 302 yards and scored four touchdowns on 26 carries (11.6 yards per carry). Stopke’s 302 yards is the third most in a single game for the program, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
Joshua Lumpkin, senior, cross country
Lumpkin is named one our Athletes of the Week for the second time in a row after winning two races this week. The senior finished first at the Knights’ annual Ray Reynolds Invite on Wednesday with a time of 16 minutes and 51 seconds. Lumpkin continued his success by winning the boys race at the Kingman Academy Invitational on Saturday at 16:47. Saturday’s race was the senior’s fourth consecutive time finishing under 17 minutes.
Katie Bell, sophomore, cross country
Bell earns the weekly honor for the second straight week after a couple of first place finishes. At the Ray Reynolds Invitational, Bell crossed the finish line first with a time of 21:36. In Saturday’s race in Kingman, the sophomore finished first at 21:06. Saturday’s race was Bell’s fifth consecutive win.
To nominate an athlete for this weekly feature, send an email to sports@havasunews.com
