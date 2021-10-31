Isaac Stopke, junior, football
Stopke continued his tremendous junior season with five rushing touchdowns in the Knights’ 47-0 win over Estrella Foothills on Friday. All of Stopke’s touchdowns were scored in the first half. His five scores increased his season total to 22, three shy of tying the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a season. It was the third time this season that Stopke ran for four or more touchdowns in a game.
