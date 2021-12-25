Luke Zegers
JUNIOR, BOYS BASKETBALL
Zegers is an athlete to watch once the calendar turns to 2022. The junior made a buzzer beater to beat Mohave 44-43 on the first day of the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout on Monday. Zegers is the Knights second-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
Gerard Bolden Jr.
senior, BOYS basketball
Bolden is another Knights basketball player to watch in the New Year. The senior is currently the Knights’ leading scorer and rebounder at 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Bolden has two double-doubles this season. The Knights begin Desert West play on the road against Verrado on Jan. 3.
