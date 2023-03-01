Lake Havasu High School has canceled Wednesday’s track and field meet due to stormy weather. This is the second straight meet that has been canceled after Saturday’s was also called off due to inclement weather.
The Knights will be at the 67th Annual Buckeye Lions Invite this Saturday, March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.