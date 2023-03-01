NASCAR postponed the Xfinity Series race at Fontana to Sunday night because of steady rain falling on Auto Club Speedway on Saturday. Practice and qualifying sessions for both weekend races at Fontana had already been canceled because of consistent, heavy rain from an extraordinary Southern California storm. The Xfinity drivers went through introduction, got into their cars and took pace laps during a break in the weather, but rain began to fall again during the warmup. The cars were parked with rain covers for almost an hour before NASCAR finally gave up on racing.