On Saturday athletes from the Lake Havasu High School Track and Field team traveled to Buckeye to compete in the first state qualifying tournament of the 2022 season.
While none of the Knights qualified for the State Tournament (yet) head coach Zach Dunbar said the Buckeye Lions Inversional was a great glimpse of what lies ahead this season.
“The reigning state champions were in attendance, and it gave our athletes an idea of what it’s going to take to make it to State this season,” Dunbar said.
One notable performance was from Ashley Trafecanty who broke the school record for the javelin throw, throwing for a distance of 100’7’’.
