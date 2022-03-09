There is a new school record holder on the Lake Havasu High School Track and Field team.
At the Buckeyes Lion 66th Invitational last weekend, LHHS senior Ashley Trafecanty competed in the javelin throw event, throwing for a distance of 100 feet and seven inches setting a new school record. The previous record distance was 94 feet.
Trafecanty has competed in track since her freshman year but only started competing in the javelin throw two years ago after her friend introduced her to it.
“I have loved it ever since,” Trafecanty said.
In the past Trafecanty says her throws have been in the 90s but going into this season she knew she could break the record. In fact, Trafecanty is aiming to break it again before the end of the season.
“My goal is 110 to 115,” Trafecanty said.
