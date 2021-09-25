Three school records were broken at Lake Havasu’s home swim meet against Kofa on Thursday.
Aaron Miller, Fiona Janik and Olivia Badaracco were the record-breaking Knights, setting their records in short course meters.
Miller, a senior, broke the record for the boys 100 SC meter butterfly at one minute, four seconds and 29 tenths of a second (1:04.29) – beating the record by nine tenths of a second. The record was 1:04.38, set by Caden Carver in 2015, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
In his event on Thursday, Miller finished ahead of his teammate Luke McNay, who recorded a time of 1:11.82.
“We were pushing for it,” Knights head coach Giulia Dickinson said. “We knew after last week’s meet that could be something that could happen.”
Janik broke the record for the girls 400 SC freestyle event with a time of 5:08.20. The sophomore dominated the event, finishing 45.02 seconds ahead of runner up Amnastacia Kirk of Kofa High.
Badaracco became the record holder for the 100 SC backstroke at 1:12.27. She broke the record of 1:18.57, which was held by Alex Johnson, who set the mark in 2015. The sophomore also competed in the 100 butterfly, finishing in first at 1:19.24.
Badaracco also set the record for the 100-yard backstroke on Sept. 10 – giving her two records in the event.
On Sept. 10, Badaracco and Aubrie Carver each topped the record and were five tenths of a second away from each other. Badaracco came in first at 1:01.59 while Carver was a close second at 1:01.64. The previous record holder in the 100-yard backstroke was Brissy Dowd, who set the mark at 1:02.89 in 2016.
“The fact that I had to keep checking the record board and the record book to see, ‘What a minute, I think that’s another one,’” Dickinson said. “It’s something that I haven't had to do since I put that record board out.”
Other Knights who won their events on Thursday were Kira Pope (200 free, 2:29.47), Joshua Caton (200 free, 2:17.05; 100 back, 1:12.55), Aubrie Carver (200 individual medley, 2:39.92; 100 breaststroke, 1:22.04), Wyatt Hicks (200 IM, 3:02.73), Nikole Wolf (50 free, 33.63), Will Buckman (50 free, 27.57), Kyle Bidwell (100 free, 1:11.26), Tristan Green (400 free, 5:25.31) and Nathan Andrews (100 breaststroke, 1:23.16),
The girls and boys each took first in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Badaracco, Carver, Janik and Pope won the event at 2:20.58. Caton, Andrews, Miller and Buckman were the winners in the boys event at 2:06.52.
In the girls 200 freestyle relay, Wolf, Zoey Chambers, Josie Roman and Lauren Intac finished first at 2:16.89. Miller, Green, Cade Burgener and Buckman placed first in the boys event at 1:53.59.
As for the 400 freestyle relays, the last two events of the day, the Knights swam solid times. Badaracco, Janik, Pope and Carver finished first at 4:43.87 in the girls event. The quartet of Buckman, Green, Caton and Miller placed first at 4:12.72.
On Friday, the Knights competed at the Tigers Fall Invite in Kingman. The meet served as a state qualifier and results were not available as of Friday night.
Up next
Havasu will host San Luis at the Aquatic Center on Sept. 30. First event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
