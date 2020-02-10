Lifetime best, triple-winning performances by two Lake Havasu pickleball players led to a total of 11 pickleball players from Lake Havasu City walking away from last month’s annual Senior Games pickleball tournament in Bullhead City with gold around their necks – gold medals for finishing first in their events.
Dean Koskela, who played in three events and won them all, and Pat Killoch, who won two of the three events she entered, were stars of the four-day event.
Koskela played in men’s doubles, mixed doubles, and singles’ events, each of the three on a different day. Winning each day’s event is so rare in pickleball that the feat has a name of its own - a triple crown. Koskela earned it.
“That was my goal when I registered for the tournament,” he said. “I had good partners in the two doubles events. So I thought, let’s give it a shot.”
“Lori Wakefield, my mixed doubles partner, turns into a monster when she steps onto the court, Koskela said. “We play so well together. Our idea is always to win and have fun.”
“And I couldn’t have done it without Jack Blankenbaker, my men’s doubles partner,” Koskela said. “He played so strong.”
Koskela’s singles’ competition was a harrowing experience though, as he lost his first game to an unknown player from Utah, only to beat him in a later rematch to score the gold medal.
“I needed to play smarter,” Koskela said. “The second game was more of a mental game than a physical one. But I was still worn out when the final score was called, 15-8.”
Killoch won gold in the mixed doubles and the women’s doubles with players she had never played with. She just missed the elusive triple crown by winning second place, not gold, in her singles event. But she won three medals.
“I had never won three in a row,” she said, obviously thrilled. Killoch also won a third-place medal in last year’s national tournament held in Indian Wells California.
Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association (LHCPA} players won a total of 33 medals in the Jan. 12-15 Bullhead City senior games tournament. Other gold medal winners included:
Steve Tidder and Eric Swiech in mens 50-59, 4.0 doubles
Debi Hill and Shanna Williamson in womens 50-59, 4.0 doubles
Helen Tidder and Ann Will in womens 60-69, 3.5 doubles
Pete Baumann in mens 60-69, 3.0 singles
Silver or bronze medals were also earned by LHCPA members Pete Baumann, Doug James, Denis Lavoie, Vickie Hancock, Cindy Fedie, Mary Baumann, John Hill, Steve Tidder, Pat Killoch, and Helen Tidder.
