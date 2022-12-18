BULLHEAD CITY — Rainbow trout don’t mind the colder weather. Neither do some fishermen who go after the stocked fish in the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area.
“We are getting a great mix of rainbow trout from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery,” Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
That was good news for local angler Gerry Ward.
“Gerry is back with his limit of trout,” Braun said. “He was fishing near the Rotary Park area and landed five rainbow trout. He was fishing from shore using an Atomic Teaser, which is a small trout jig.
“Another great spot to try is Community Park in Old Bullhead City,” Braun said.
The National Fish and Wildlife Service conducts stocking of rainbows in those two areas, as well as at Davis Camp.
The trout seem to stay near the stocking areas for a while, until they get acclimated to their new surroundings, and some never stray far from their new home.
“This area has a lot of shoreline where trout can hold up,” Braun said.
Fishing activity has slowed a bit, mainly because of cooler temperatures that are keeping some fishermen away from the river. Low water levels along the river continue to discourage many boating anglers. “In the Community Park area, the striper fishing also is doing OK, even with the low water levels and the cold front we are under,” Braun said. “Not much word from up on Lake Mohave for any type of fishing, but I am sure that will change soon as our weather stabilizes. This time of year, it’s a bit slow and not a lot going on.”
If you’ve had some success on any area waters, let Braun know about it so he can share the news. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
“We look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story,” Braun said “Now, go catch a fish.”
