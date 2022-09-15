The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (2-0) plays the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (2-0) tonight in their home opener at 7 p.m.
The Shamrocks are ranked No. 11 in the state and the Knights sit at No. 62, but Lake Havasu enters the game with the high of winning its ninth consecutive Golden Shovel game, so don’t write them off just yet.
Yuma Catholic is coming off a 54-19 win over River Valley, where they had seven receiving touchdowns..
Tonight’s game will be a clash between a run-game dominant team (the Knights) and a passing-game dominant team (the Shamrocks).
The Knights defense will need to contain Yuma sophomore Darryl Coleman to stop the powerful Yuma offense. Coleman has 16 receptions for 217 yards and 5 TDs in only two games so far this season.
The Lake Havasu cornerbacks will need to be on their A-game tonight, as Coleman is not the only receiver they need to contain. Yuma quarterback Richard Stallworth has a very talented receiving corps at his disposal and will no doubt take advantage of matchups.
As coach Karl Thompson says, if the Knights can win the turnover battle, they give themselves more scoring opportunities, and that is how they will win this game.
