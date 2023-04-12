Under new leadership, Arizona Cardinals explore options with third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

New Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is weighing how to best address the team’s roster needs with a premium pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

 Olivia Eisenhauer/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Under new leadership in the front office and coaching staff, the Arizona Cardinals need a successful 2023 offseason to propel themselves to first-year success. After taking part in free agency, the process will continue in Kansas City, the host city for the 2023 NFL Draft, at the end of April.

General Manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon have been on the job for only two months, but both face a pivotal moment this offseason. The franchise is coming off a 4-13 performance in 2022 that yielded the third overall pick, building anticipation for the selection and creating options for the front office.

