Universal Sonics All-Star Cheer have brought a National Championship to Lake Havasu City.
The Sonics Junior Level 4 Dollz won a national title in Orlando at the Division II Summit Championships at ESPN World Wide of Sports at Disney World. The Universal Sonics brought two other teams to Orlando.
The Junior Glam finished in eighth place while Senior Level 4.2 Obsession placed sixth. All three teams performed zero deduction routines.
The competition in Orlando occurred May 14-15.
