Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. He says he is not yet able to compete at the highest level. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew because of “physical discomfort” after his semifinal loss in Florida last week and the seventh-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled out to rest his left knee. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8. Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times. That includes an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005-12.