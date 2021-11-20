Through seven weeks of the season, the Lake Havasu football team looked nearly unstoppable.
The Knights’ winning streak ended Friday with an early exit from the 4A State playoffs. Havasu’s season came to a disappointing end with a 35-21 upset loss to No. 12 Canyon Del Oro in the first round of the 4A State playoffs. It was the Knights’ first time hosting a state playoff game since 2015. Havasu entered the 4A playoffs as the No. 5 seed.
“They came out really strong and really aggressive,” Knights quarterback Austin Head said. “We played our best, but they played a better game.”
It was an emotional exit for seniors from the purple and gold. As they were walking off the field, the opposing Dorados celebrated with a well-traveled crowd from the Tucson area. They were proudly chanting “CDO” as the final seconds ticked.
After the Havasu crowd congratulated the Knights on an entertaining 7-2 season, seniors such as Head, Cody Pellaton and Brenton Szymanski all soaked in their final minutes on the field at Lee Barnes Stadium.
“It was a fun ride,” Pellaton said.
Szymanski said he’ll forever cherish his memories from his senior season.
“I’ll be able to tell my kids about these moments,” Szymanski said. “I learned a lesson that eventually time will run out so just have the most fun when you can.”
Pellaton and Szymanski were the Knights leading receivers this season and made multiple plays throughout the year when called upon.
Friday was no different in the losing effort.
Szymanski took a pass from Head 72 yards to the end zone that put the Knights ahead 14-13 in the second quarter. Havasu held onto that lead through halftime and it was the final time they led in the game.
Pellaton connected with Szymanski on a trick play for 47 yards to get inside Dorados territory when the Knights were down two scores in the fourth quarter. That large gain set up a 9-yard TD from Knights junior running back Isaac Stopke that put them within one score with 7:20 to play.
The Dorados outscored the Knights 22-7 in the second half with three touchdown runs. The Knights defense had no answer for the Dorados’ run game, as quarterback Caden Dawes and running back Kayden Luke were responsible for their team’s final three touchdowns.
Dawes gave his team the lead on a 15-yard quarterback keeper on their first drive of the second half. Luke scored the team’s final touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Luke finished the night with three touchdown runs.
“Most football games are won and lost right there in the trenches,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “Hats off to their guys. They got us tonight.”
Canyon Del Oro established the run game early on their first drive, which ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass. Dawes threw to Daylon Beck, who shook off a couple of Knights on his way to the end zone.
Havasu answered back with a 10-play drive that was capped off by a 7-yard touchdown from Stopke. The junior carried the ball eight times on the opening drive.
Stopke was held in check for the majority of the second half, as he didn’t break any large runs and was stopped on a couple of fourth downs. The junior entered Friday’s game with three consecutive five-touchdown games and gained at least 150 yards in each of those contests.
“We’ve done so many great things throughout the season,” Thompson said. “Someone has to end on that loss. This group of seniors were tremendous all the way through.
“The group that went with them are juniors, sophomores and freshmen, they all rose to the occasion. No matter how the week went, when someone had to step up into a starting role, there were multiple guys that were able to do that.”
