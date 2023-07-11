US Blind Soccer team is driven to grow the sport, win Paralympic medal at LA Games

Napheesa Collier led a balanced attack with 12 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the struggling Phoenix Mercury 75-64. Bridget Carleton had 11 points and Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller and Nikolina Milic each added 10 points for the Lynx and Dorka Juhasz had 10 rebounds. The Lynx, who won their fifth straight, and are now 9-9 after opening the season with six-straight losses. Phoenix, which has lost 9 of 10, were led by Michaela Onyenwere with 21 points and Brittney Griner with 12. Minnesota, which won 90-83 in Phoenix on Saturday, led by as many 24