The 2020 UTV World Championship was held in Lake Havasu City this weekend for the first time in the event’s history. The event spanned over three days, starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday.
The pro turbo desert race capped off the event with a win by Ryan Piplic, who represented Polaris RZR. The Polaris RZR team took the top five spots in the race. Justin Lambert and Branden Sims rounded up the top three. Randy Romo and Mike Cafro finished in fourth and fifth place.
Earlier that day, the youth 170 class resulted in a first place finish for TJ Sewers, followed by Chase Mankin in second and Chase Worley in third. The youth 170 class was the youngest of the event.
In the youth 250 race, Paxton Schendel finished on top with Chaden Zane Minder (second place) and Deegan Gonzalez (third) finishing behind him.
The UTV rally class resulted in Chris Blais placing first, Daniel Siegel coming in second and Zack Beavers finishing third.
The UTV World Championship is scheduled to return to Lake Havasu City next year on Oct. 13-17, 2021.
